Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is expected to reach USD 71.01 billion by 2025 from USD 16.51 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.01% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in fraud detection and prevention market are

SAP SE,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Cisco Systems,

Singtel,

Mitel Networks Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

IBM Corporation,

ACI Worldwide Inc.,

Fiserv Inc.,

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the emergence of e-banking and e-commerce

Increasing adoption of IP-based services

Rising online transactions through mobile and web applications

Lack of integration capabilities.

Market Segmentation: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

By Solution Type

(Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Governance, Risk, Other),

Service

(Professional Services, Managed Services)

Application Area

(Insurance Claim, Money Laundering, Others),

Deployment Mode

(Cloud, On-Premises),

Organization Size

(Small ,Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Vertical

(Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Retail, Telecommunication, Other),

Geographical Segments

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

The global circuit breaker market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of fraud detection and prevention market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017 Easy Solution launched a new early phishing detection capability and prevention to increase to data error. It also provide 100% protection to the user in reduce time frame.

