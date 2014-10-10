An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by The Insight Partners highlighting the title “ Cannabis Testing Market-2025 which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Cannabis Testing Market during 2019-2025.

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

The growth of global cannabis testing market is expected to be driven by various factors such as legalization of cannabis for recreational and medicinal purposes and increasing approval of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Moreover, the new laws on compulsory testing of cannabis for recreational use is also expected to propel the market growth. On the other hand, low investments in research and development, stringent regulatory framework, and high infrastructure cost of cannabis testing set up are going to hamper the market growth at certain extent during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cannabis testing market include Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Digipath Labs.

The market is driven by the legalization of the medical cannabis, for instance, United States is anticipated to be the main driving force of growth of use of medical cannabis. 30 states has legalized cannabis for the medical use. These 30 states comprises of 60% of total population and have approved use of medical marijuana. This has become the driving force for the growth of cannabis testing marked in the entire North America region. Currently more than 8000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in USA.

In 2017, the products segment held a largest market share of 73.7% of the cannabis testing market, by type. The products segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the various product offering such as instruments, consumables, tools and equipment for the cannabis testing. The market is likely to grow due to the increasing cases of the consumption of the cannabis and hence, the products offering are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The market is majorly contributed by the potency testing which holds the 29.5% of the market share in 2017. The market expected to dominate by the potency testing in the 2025 by 31.9% of the market share.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global cannabis testing industry. Few of the organic developments, inorganic developments and others are listed below:

2018: In January, 2018, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched Citrine Triple Quad MS/MS and Citrine QTRAP MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostics.

2017: In June, 2017, Waters Corporation received approval for Waters ACQUITY UPLC, ACQUITY UPLC I-Class System by Brazil’sNational Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

2016: In September 2016, SCIEX entered into a collaboration with CW Analytical (CWAL) to develop fully validated standardized methods to measure pesticides and cannabinoids in Cannabis and Cannabis related products.

