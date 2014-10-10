

The global Industrial Agitator market is valued at 1340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

Industrial agitators are used to mix a wide range of materials used in different industries including the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic and mineral industries. They are mainly used to mix different materials using different types of blades to make a good quality homogeneous mixture.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for industrial agitators in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Industrial agitators. Increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of industrial agitators in APAC will drive growth in global markets.

Global Industrial Agitator Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Industrial Agitator market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Industrial Agitator market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key manufacturers cited in the report

SPX Flow

EKATO

Sulzer

Xylem

National Oilwell Varco

ALFA LAVAL

Dover

Shenyin

Philadelphia

Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Satake

De Dietrich Process Systems

DCI

Silverson Machines

Inoxpa

SUMA Rührtechnik GmbH

Oumai

Mixer Direct

Brawn

Multimix

Global Industrial Agitator Market by Type Segments:

Top-entry Agitator

Side-entry Agitator

Bottom-entry Agitator

Others

Global Industrial Agitator Market by Application Segments:

Chemical

Water & Wastewater

Minerals Processing

Food and Beverage

Pharm/BioPharm

Energy & Environment

Others

Global Industrial Agitator Market by Regional Segments:

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Industrial Agitator market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Industrial Agitator market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Industrial Agitator market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Industrial Agitator market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Industrial Agitator market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Industrial Agitator market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Industrial Agitator market to help identify market developments

