The global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market is valued at 4660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device for measuring the physical geometrical characteristics of an object. This machine may be manually controlled by an operator or it may be computer controlled. In the report, we don’t study small portable CMMs.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) in 2017.

Hexagon

Zeiss

Mitutoyo

Nikon

Werth

Leader Metrology

Wenzel

Tokyo Seimitsu

Helmel

Dukin

Aberlink

AEH

COORD3

Bridge CMM

Articulated arm

Horizontal arm

Gantry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Manufacturing

Others

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

