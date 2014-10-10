Aesthetic Energy-Based Device report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global aesthetic energy-based device market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This report contains data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the aesthetic procedure and use of minimal invasive devices.

Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market By Technology (Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis , Suction-Based, Plasma Energy-Based), Application (Hair Removal, Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation, Fat Reduction & Body Contouring, Skin Tightening, Cellulite Reduction, Others), End User (Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, Hospitals, Home-Use), Distribution Channel (Indirect, Direct), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market

Aesthetic energy based devices can be defined as a type of medical devices category through which the surgeon can perform the cosmetic surgery, remove unwanted hair, removal of extra fat, anti –aging among others. People are more aware regarding the appearance. The skin and skin related problems are being cured using the cosmetic surgery by the trained and professional surgeon. Many researches are being performed to get the innovative solution regarding the market growth.

Top Key Players:

ALLERGAN,

Alma Lasers,

Bausch Health,

Cutera,

Asclepion Laser Technologies,

Hologic, Inc.,

Lumenis, Sciton, Inc.,

CANDELA CORPORATION.,

Venus Concept,

ENDYMED MEDICAL.,

ERCHONIA CORPORATION.,

Fotona,

LUTRONIC,

Quanta System.,

SharpLight Technologies Inc,

TRIA BEAUTY,

Ulthera, Inc.,

IRIDEX Corporation

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness regarding the safe use of aesthetic product among men is help in the growth of the market

Increasing trends of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedure will boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Increase in the number of aging population acts as a market driver

Easy availability of innovative and user friendly treatment also augments the market growth

Market Restraints:

High amount of risk and compliances associated with the use of aesthetic market may hinder the growth of the market

Easy availability of beauty products substitutes can obstruct the market growth

No provision of reimbursement is another factor that will also inhibit the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Cynosure, announced the launch of two products the TempSure Firm handpiece and a petite mask for SculpSure. The “TempSure” provides the monopolar radiofrequency energy that heals the body and reduce the cellulite into the body through massage. Petite submental mask help the practitioner to reduce the submental fat of patients with a narrow jawline. The treatment is helpful for the patients with a BMI range of 49

In April 2017, Synergy MedSales Inc, announced their merger with FormaTK to launch a new laser technology during the “American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery” annual conference that provides solution of permanent hair reduction, rejuvenates photo and cure acne and among others. With this merger the portfolio and market presence is expected to expand for Synergy MedSales Inc.

Market Segmentations:

Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market is segmented on the basis of

Technology

Application

End-User

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Technology

Laser-Based

Light-Based

Electromagnetic Energy-Based

Ultrasound-Based

Cryolipolysis

Suction-Based

Plasma Energy-Based

By Application

Hair Removal

Facial & Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation

Fat Reduction & Body Contouring

Skin Tightening

Cellulite Reduction

Others

By End User

Hospital

Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics

Home-Use

By Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market

Global aesthetic energy-based device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares aesthetic energy-based devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

